Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,156.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $28,156.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

