$541.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $541.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

RXN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 700,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,268. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $63,194,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

