Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 194.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 231,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 6,727,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,219. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

