Ethverse (ETHV) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $510,851.49 and approximately $58,862.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00120345 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.73 or 0.00820911 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,077,111 coins and its circulating supply is 8,986,937 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

