Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTV traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. 146,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

