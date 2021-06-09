Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Weibo stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 991,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

