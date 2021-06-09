Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.

NYSE CPB traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. 12,371,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,961. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

