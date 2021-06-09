Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Paya stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,414. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paya by 187.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 1,842,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

