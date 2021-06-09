88mph (MPH) Trading 7% Lower This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $180,533.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $48.83 or 0.00131581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,348 coins and its circulating supply is 367,282 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

