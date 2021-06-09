Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,040. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $838.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

