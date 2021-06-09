Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.93 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,040. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $838.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.