Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.00

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 14019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

