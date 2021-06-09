GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $5,051.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00066650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00465163 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.82 or 0.99901429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00037173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00072175 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

