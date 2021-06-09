CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. 1,412,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

