Bitcoinus Price Up 0% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.91 and $4,343.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.82 or 0.99901429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

