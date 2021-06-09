Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells 9,207 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Envista stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

