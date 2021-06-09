$3.41 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post sales of $3.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.03 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chiasma by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chiasma by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 458,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,478. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.