County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce sales of $12.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 11,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

