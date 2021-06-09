MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.24 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 16% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $770,277.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

