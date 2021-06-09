Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Information Services Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 199,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.