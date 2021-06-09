Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 634,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

