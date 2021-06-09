Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.