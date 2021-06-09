$45.74 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $45.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.02 million and the highest is $46.30 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPNE remained flat at $$20.06 on Friday. 72,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,626. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

