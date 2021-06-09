Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 39,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $783.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.