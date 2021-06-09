CertiK 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.07 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00223025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00208724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.01300784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,599.39 or 0.99735789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,578,384 coins and its circulating supply is 45,207,630 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

