Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce $27.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.54 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

XENT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.59. 83,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $549.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.