TopBidder Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,563.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $12,563.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.88 or 0.00906727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.30 or 0.08950696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049387 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,614,939 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

