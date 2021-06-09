Insider Buying: Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 621,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,216.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SVVC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.37.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 781.32% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

