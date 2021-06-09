OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $762,178.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00120937 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00827296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

