Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $193,590.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 459,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

