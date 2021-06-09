Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $193,590.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 459,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.