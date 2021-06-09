Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,629. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,428,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,895,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

