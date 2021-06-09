Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. Sells 21,650 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

