$85.43 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $85.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $349.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $416.54 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 520,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

