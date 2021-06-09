$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $981.50 million. Century Communities reported sales of $776.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 822,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

