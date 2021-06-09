PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.83. 108,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

