Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.89

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

