Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.89

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

