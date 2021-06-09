Windsor Group LTD Purchases 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,105,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 385,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,787,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 96.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $186.71. 98,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.