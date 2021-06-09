Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 39,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.