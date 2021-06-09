Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.