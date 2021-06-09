Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Sells 25,267 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPAY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 447,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,161. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Repay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

