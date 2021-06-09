Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells $966,400.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 2,368,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,734. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares during the period. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

