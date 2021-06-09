Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Jory A. Berson Sells 24,435 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE COF traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 52,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,087,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.