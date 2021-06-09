Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Jory A. Berson Sells 24,435 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE COF traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 52,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,087,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

