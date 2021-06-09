Xiaobin Wu Sells 3,398 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,687,872.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00.

BeiGene stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,758. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

