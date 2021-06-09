Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and $1.78 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00907623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.80 or 0.08946058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,610,260 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

