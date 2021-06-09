RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0925

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $121.37 million and $1.21 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00389495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00185361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00243108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004276 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

