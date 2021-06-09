PIXEL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $61.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and $61.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,349.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.65 or 0.01710239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00466890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004616 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

