Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.51). Wix.com also reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,239. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $209.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

