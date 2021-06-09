Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.08 Million

Brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $468.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. 593,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.41. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

