Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-4.200 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 72,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.15. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

