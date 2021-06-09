Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. 70,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,094. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.