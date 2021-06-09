U Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $198,389.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
